Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Discusses Support to Combat Drought With the Secretary-General of the University of Arab States

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdi Saeed Musa Ali has met with Ahmed Abu Al-Ghait, the General Secretary of the Arab States, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the University of Arab States in Cairo In the presence of Ambassador Elias Sheikh Omar Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Egypt and permanent delegates to the University of Arab States.

The meeting addressed a number of issues presented by the way of providing Arab support to Somalia in the face of the severe drought crisis that is hitting the country, as well as the ongoing elections.

"I was pleased with my first visit to the headquarters of the League of Arab States and to meet the Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Ghaith. I thank the efforts and the role of the League to achieve joint Arab action, support Arab causes, and promote Arab unity," foreign affairs minister said Abdi Saeed Musa said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his accompanying delegation are today expected participate in the meeting of the Council of the Union of Arab States at the ministerial level in his regular league 2019 that will be held in Cairo.

The Arab league was formed on 22 March 1945 and its six founding members were: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The League's main goal is "to draw closer the relations between member States and co-ordinate their political activities with the aim of realizing a close collaboration between them, to safeguard their independence and sovereignty".

Somalia joined the League of Arab States (Arab League) in 1974, becoming the first non-Arab member of that organization. A seat in the Arab League meant potential economic fortunes and political (military and diplomatic) support.