South Africa: SA Records 671 New Covid Cases

South Africa has recorded 671 new cases of COVID-19, said the Department of Health.

On Monday, the country had 18 112 active cases with no new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

"As of today the cumulative number of COVID cases identified in SA is 3 695 175 with 671 new cases reported. "Today zero deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 725 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 577 338 with a recovery rate of 96.8%," it said.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said the new cases represented a 4.6% positivity rate.

It said due to the ongoing audit exercise by the Department of Health, there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

A total 23 424 639 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (45%), followed by the Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; while Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%. The Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; the Eastern Cape accounted for 2% and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of Monday's new cases.