Rwanda: Mukura Still in Title Race, Says Striker Opoku

Mukura Victory Sports FC striker William Mensah Opoku believes his side is still in the Rwanda premier league title contention despite the club being in third place, 8 points behind leaders APR and second placed SC Kiyovu.

Opoku has scored seven goals that have lifted the team to third place. He scored winning goals against Rayon Sports, Gasogi, Bugesera, and Marines.

Speaking to the media, William Mensah Opoku, who is the club's top scorer insisted that the league race is still wide open.

"This is a crucial match and I am sure I will score against APR; we need to beat them so that we can close the gap at the top of the table. Our target at the start of the season was to challenge for trophies, including the league, and nothing has changed," he said.

Mukura has emerged as serious league title contenders but their story has been that of coming so close yet so far in the bid to win a first league title.

Sunday

Kiyovu vs Etincelles Gasogi vs Etoile de l'Est Mukura vs APR Marines vs Police

Monday

As Kigali vs Gicumbi Gorilla vs Musanze