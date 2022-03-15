Egypt: FM Embarks On Asian Tour

14 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry embarked on Sunday on an Asian tour where he will stop in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan in light of Egypt's distinguished relations with these countries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry will meet the foreign ministers of these countries and several other senior officials to discuss boosting bilateral relations in various domains.

The meetings will touch on issues of common interest, including the climate change file.

The top diplomat will also participate in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 22-23.

