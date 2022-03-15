Egypt: PM Follows Up Implementation of 'Housing for All Egyptians'

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Monday chaired a meeting to follow up the implementation of "Housing for All Egyptians" presidential initiative for middle-class housing units.

Minister of Housing Essam El Gazzar and Chief Executive Officer of the Social Housing and Real Estate Financing Support Fund Mai Abdel Hamid attended the meeting.

Madbouli asserted the importance of housing projects carried out by the state to meet the needs of various segments of society, noting that such projects have caused an economic rebound and provided job opportunities.

He also pressed the need for following up the schedule of implementing such projects and ensure their quality.

Gazzar, for his part, reviewed the status of implementing the low-income people housing units carried out in the new cities. He said there are directives to heads of the new cities to periodically follow up such projects and finalize their service buildings as soon as possible.

He also briefed the premier on the registration quotas of the middle-class housing units in the projects of "Sakan Masr" and "Dar Masr" and "Ganet Masr" in view of the high turnout on such projects and upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.