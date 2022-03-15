Egypt: AfDB Delegation Starts Visit to Egypt

14 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A delegation of the African Development Bank (AfDB) will start on Sunday a five-day visit to Egypt to hold expanded talks with senior Egyptian officials and ministers.

The delegation, led by AfDB Vice President Kevin Kariuki, will meet Ministers Sameh Shoukry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Shaker of Electricity, Rania el Mashat of International Cooperation and Yasmine Fouad of Environment to discuss means of promoting cooperation to ensure the success of COP27, scheduled to be held in Sharm El Sheikh in November.

Kariuki will also meet representatives of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund, the European Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and various UN agencies.

The meetings will explore a common approach to build on achievements made at the COP26 summit and identify issues that will be raised at the COP27.

During the visit, the AfDB delegation will also discuss ways to serve Egypt's green transformation, including the recently-launched National Climate Change Strategy 2050.

The AfDB will cooperate with the Egyptian government to build on what was achieved at the COP26 summit, which was held in Glasgow, Kariuki told reporters.

Kariuki praised Egypt's efforts to overcome the bad impact of climate change, especially in the fields of energy, transport, waste management, industry and agriculture.

The AfDB served as a strategic partner for Egypt in its efforts to adapt to climate change, he said, noting that the bank provided loans and investments worth one billion dollars for Egypt from 2007 to 2021.

Kariuki added that the AfDB has offered $6.6 billion to fund over 105 projects in Egypt since 1974.

