Rwanda: Kiyovu Go Two Points Clear as APR Stumbles

Kiyovu defeated Etincelles 1-0 at Kigali stadium on Sunday to go two points clear at the summit of the Rwanda premier league after APR was held to 1-1 draw by Mukura.

Bienvenue Mugenzi's goal was enough to hand the Mumena-based side their 14th win of the season.

APR dropped to second place with 45 points after being held by Mukura 1-1 at Huye Stadium.

Alain Kwitonda scored for APR while William Mensah Opoku netted for Mukura.

Kiyovu has emerged as serious league title contenders this season as they bid to win a first league title since 1993.

The Green baggies now lead the league table with 47 points, followed by APR on 45 points.

Elsewhere, Gasogi United was held to a 1-1 draw by Etoile de l'Est while Marines also drew 1-1 with Police.

Action continues on Monday when AS Kigali faces Gicumbi while Gorilla FC hosts Musanze.

Sunday Kiyovu 1-0 Etincelles Gasogi 1-1 Etoile de l'est Mukura 1-1 APR Marines 1-1 Police

Monday As Kigali vs Gicumbi Gorilla vs Musanze