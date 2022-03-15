Rwanda: New Book Chronicles Resilience of Rwandan Women in Coffee Industry

Denise Uwera, a Rwandan author and photographer, has published "Strong Women behind a Strong Coffee," a coffee table book of photos that tells the experiences of 25 women who play important roles in the coffee industry.

The book honors the commitment of rural women who labour hard to produce the quality coffee that Rwanda is known for.

The book was launched on March 11 at Norskken Kigali during a Book Launch and cocktail organized by Illume editions.

In the book, Uwera tells stories of women who work in a cooperative called Dukunde Kawa and describes how hard they work and their contribution to the production of quality coffee.

"This book launch was more than I expected, but the best part is that I was able to celebrate women behind coffee in Rwanda. We talk a lot about the Rwandan coffee, but there are people behind this who make all this possible," said Uwera, The author of the book

According to Uwera, she started working on the book in 2019, and started by just taking pictures of the women to show what they do in an exhibition, but it evolved into an entire book about the experience.

"I used to call them strong women, and what defines them is that they are behind the good coffee that we drink. That's where the whole idea came from," said Uwera with excitement.

The book launch event was attended by half of the women featured in the book, family, Denise's friends, and other coffee farmers' partners in Rwanda.

"I am thrilled that Denise launched her book that recognizes rural women and their role in coffee making," said Cesarie Kantarama, who is the author's mother. "I am a farmer myself, and as a parent, I always inspired her to love what family does and every parent should," she added.

"I am proud of Denise's growth and the way she told these women's stories because the world needs to know women's role in the production of the amazing coffee since we are also in Women's Month," said Hortance Dushime, who attended the book launch.

"This is a very joyful day for me because I am a coffee farmer from a rural are but today my story is being told to the world, I am very grateful to Denise," Epiphanie Ndacyayisenga, one of the women from the book who hails from Gakenke district. She is a mother of 9.

In an interview, Uwera, who is a content creator and a mother of one, said this is her first book to be published but added she has plans of writing more.

The book is available at Haute Baso, Chanzo (at Repub Lounge), Ikirezi Bookstore, and Ubumuntu Shop. And there will be an online edition soon, according to Illume editions.