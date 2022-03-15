Rwanda Confirmed as Hosts for FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

THE GOVERNING body for basketball on the continent, FIBA Africa, has confirmed that Rwanda will host the second window of World Cup qualifiers for Group B, from July 1-3.

The first window of the qualifiers was held in Dakar, Senegal, where Rwanda finished in last place in Group B after failing to win a single game.

Group B comprises Rwanda, South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia.

Speaking to Times Sport, Desire Mugwiza, the president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) said:

"FIBA confirmed that this window of Group B qualifiers will be held in Kigali. Hosting this competition means a lot for us as a country," he said.

The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The qualification process comprises six windows which will take place over a period of about 15 months.

Last year, Rwanda hosted high-level basketball tournaments including the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Afrobasket.