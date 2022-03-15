Rwanda Confirmed as Hosts for FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

14 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

THE GOVERNING body for basketball on the continent, FIBA Africa, has confirmed that Rwanda will host the second window of World Cup qualifiers for Group B, from July 1-3.

The first window of the qualifiers was held in Dakar, Senegal, where Rwanda finished in last place in Group B after failing to win a single game.

Group B comprises Rwanda, South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia.

Speaking to Times Sport, Desire Mugwiza, the president of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) said:

"FIBA confirmed that this window of Group B qualifiers will be held in Kigali. Hosting this competition means a lot for us as a country," he said.

The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The qualification process comprises six windows which will take place over a period of about 15 months.

Last year, Rwanda hosted high-level basketball tournaments including the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Afrobasket.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X