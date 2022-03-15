Rwanda: Ferwafa Start Search for New Amavubi Coach

FOOTBALL GOVERNING BODY (Ferwafa) has said that they are working on replacing former Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami whose contract was not renewed by the federation last week.

Mashami had been head coach of the senior men's football team since 2018.

According to Ferwafa president Olivier Nizeyimana, the federation is already in talks with some candidates with hopes to announce the new national team coaches in the next few days.

"No deal has been agreed yet and no one has signed yet, but we are making sure that negotiations are quick. A new coach will be announced as soon as possible," said Nizeyimana.

Mashami's contract expired at the start of March but hopes to keep the job came to an end when Ferwafa on Thursday announced its final decision that his contract won't be renewed.

Nizeyimana explained that Mashami and his employers chose to part ways as both parties didn't express any interest in any contract extension.

"Both the federation and the coach didn't show interest to extend the contract, which means that the position for the national team head coach is vacant. We are looking to appoint a new head coach," he said.

Ferwafa is also looking to fill the position of technical director which has been vacant for the past two years since Hussein Habimana resigned from the position in 2020.

"The absence of a technical director is affecting the way we set our development programs. In partnership with the Ministry (of Sports), we've already held talks with some candidates for the position and we hope to announce him as soon as we appoint him," he added.