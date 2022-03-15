Rwanda: Four Rwandan Players Abroad Who Could Win League Titles This Season

IN THREE MONTHs' TIME, many of the leagues across the globe will end for the 2021/2022 football season.

There are a host of Rwandan players who are ply their trade abroad and Times Sport takes a look at four of them who can win league titles with their clubs this season.

Samuel Gueuelette (RAAL La Louviere, Belgium)

With just four games to the end of the Belgian second division league, Rwandan midfielder Samuel Gueuelette is home and dry to win the league trophy with RAAL La Louviere.

Gueuelette has been very instrumental as RAAL La Louviere lead the league table with 66 points whereas the second placed team Meux has 48 points.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (FK Shkupi, Macedonia)

FK Shkupi looks very likely to annex the league trophy as they lead second place Akademija Pandev by ten points after 22 games.

Rwatubyaye's season might have been over already following his injury in January but it is almost certain he will win the league trophy with Shkupi.

He made 16 league appearances this season and scored two goals. He was named in the best eleven for the first round.

Bertrand Iradukunda (Township Rollers, Botswana)

The Rwandan forward recently recovered and started getting games under his belt after an injury lay off.

His club Township Rollers are second on the league log and trail leaders Gaborone United by just a point.

Township Rollers can pull a fast one on Gaborone United getting to the home stretch and Iradukunda could win his first trophy with the club in his first season.

Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Simba SC has not given up the chase on Yanga SC despite trailing the league leaders by eight points.

Seventeen games have been played so far and there are alot of points to fight for.

It won't be easy but with Kagere, Simba can still fight on as they hope to topple their sworn rivals.