Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination - 268 Attended Appointments On Marh 13 Out of 26,813 (Ministry)

14 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry figures show 268 people attended their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on March 13 out of a total of

26,813 who received text message invites.

This includes 168 who got the first dose and 45 who received the second shot.

The number of fully vaccinated people on this date rose to 6, 341, 135, the Health Ministry said on Monday. 4, 665, 417 were double-jabbed, while a further 1, 675, 718 got one dose as they had previously contracted the virus or as they were given a single-dose vaccine.

The overall number of vaccines administered till March 13 reached 13,023,802, including 7,168,175 first shots, 4,665,417 second doses, 1,158,013 booster shots and 32,197 doses for travel.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X