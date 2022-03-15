Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination - 268 Attended Appointments On Marh 13 Out of 26,813 (Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry figures show 268 people attended their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on March 13 out of a total of

26,813 who received text message invites.

This includes 168 who got the first dose and 45 who received the second shot.

The number of fully vaccinated people on this date rose to 6, 341, 135, the Health Ministry said on Monday. 4, 665, 417 were double-jabbed, while a further 1, 675, 718 got one dose as they had previously contracted the virus or as they were given a single-dose vaccine.

The overall number of vaccines administered till March 13 reached 13,023,802, including 7,168,175 first shots, 4,665,417 second doses, 1,158,013 booster shots and 32,197 doses for travel.