Somalia PM Mohamed Hussein Roble Hold Meeting With Us Ambassador to Somalia Larry Andre & Discussed the Completion of Ongoing Parliamentary Elections

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Thursday held meeting with US Ambassador to Somalia Larry Andre.

The meeting between Prime Minister Roble and Ambassador Larry centred on the ongoing Parliamentary elections as the deadline for the elections of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia inches closer

According to a statement from the office the Prime Minister, the PM and the Ambassador underscored the need to conclude elections within the timeline set by the NCC Council of March 15th.

"Prime Minister Roble and Ambassador Andre discussed the electoral process and the need for the parliamentary elections to be completed as agreed upon by the leaders of the National Consultative Assembly on March 15th." read the statement.

PM Roble also lauded efforts by regional States leaders to accelerate the elections with approximately 80% of the members of Lower House of the Federal Parliament having been elected so far.

The Prime Minister warned against the further delay of the elections and urged the regional presidents to complete elections by March 15th.

Parliamentary elections have been set to come to a close by 15 March 2022 as stipulated in the recent National Consultative Council meeting which pushed back the deadline after the Member States failed to conclude elections within the previous deadline of February 25th.