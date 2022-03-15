Somalia: Djibouti Arrests Officials for Money Laundering

Djibouti's attorney general has said that an audit has found that billions of francs had been embezzled in a fraudulent deal between Ministry of Budget officials and a group of businessmen.

A statement from the prosecutor stated that "the Ministry of Budget has misappropriated public funds entrusted to it to cover government expenditures,"

The report said the money was misappropriated from unnecessary equipment and supplies repeatedly demanded by a company, which was said to be refurbishing the ministry building, as well as other equipment including office supplies, computers and equipment. other, worth billions of francs. "

The prosecutor said two officials from the Ministry of Budget and a former minister had been arrested.

He also said that some of the traders involved in the embezzlement and other members of the investigation have been arrested.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation confirmed that there was a fraudulent deal between some businessmen and officials of the Ministry of Budget, which embezzled billions of francs of national assets.

The prosecutor added that several businessmen had pleaded guilty to the charges and had returned some of the funds.

The investigation will continue, according to the Attorney General and the perpetrators will be referred to the Attorney General's Office, for justice.