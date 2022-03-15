Somalia: Djibouti Arrests Officials for Money Laundering

8 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Djibouti's attorney general has said that an audit has found that billions of francs had been embezzled in a fraudulent deal between Ministry of Budget officials and a group of businessmen.

A statement from the prosecutor stated that "the Ministry of Budget has misappropriated public funds entrusted to it to cover government expenditures,"

The report said the money was misappropriated from unnecessary equipment and supplies repeatedly demanded by a company, which was said to be refurbishing the ministry building, as well as other equipment including office supplies, computers and equipment. other, worth billions of francs. "

The prosecutor said two officials from the Ministry of Budget and a former minister had been arrested.

He also said that some of the traders involved in the embezzlement and other members of the investigation have been arrested.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation confirmed that there was a fraudulent deal between some businessmen and officials of the Ministry of Budget, which embezzled billions of francs of national assets.

The prosecutor added that several businessmen had pleaded guilty to the charges and had returned some of the funds.

The investigation will continue, according to the Attorney General and the perpetrators will be referred to the Attorney General's Office, for justice.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X