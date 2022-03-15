Somalia: Ugandan Troops to Remain in Somalia Despite AMISOM Transition to Atmis - UPDF Spokesman Brig Felix Kulayigye

The Ugandan government has said its troops will remain in Somalia despite the Amisom transition to the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Ugandan military spokesman Brig Felix Kulayigye said Ugandan troops will be part of the new mission of the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Brig Kulayigye said that although AMISOM troops would be reduced, the decision on the number of troops to remain in Somalia would be made by the end of AMISOM.

The African Union and the Somali government have agreed to establish a new ATMIS operation in April which needs approval from the United Nations Security Council.

ATMIS will in the next two years be charged with stabilising Somalia with a clear end goal of transferring full responsibilities of national security to the Federal Government of Somalia according to AMISOM.

Uganda has more than 6,000 AMISOM troops in Somalia and has played a key role in the fight against Al Shabaab and the liberation of strategic cities such as Mogadishu.

Ugandan troops have been on a peacekeeping mission in Somalia since 2007. Uganda was the first country to deploy troops for peacekeeping in the country, paving the way for other countries to join.