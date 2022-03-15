Somalia: Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni Holds Meeting With International Community On the Completion of Elections

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has on Sunday held received a delegation led by Deputy Special Representative of UNSOM to Somalia Kiki Gbeho at the regional State House in the capital Garowe.

They discussed the completion of the ongoing House of People elections, drought and current situation in Somalia.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, President Said Abdullahi Deni said he discussed with the representatives on the need to complete and accelerate elections so as to meet the second electoral deadline established by the National Consultative Council Assembly.

Deni said that they also talked about the importance of meeting and upholding the women 30% quota in the elections as the poll enters its final lap of completion in the next couple of days.

He further outlined that they deliberated on the status of the second phase of elections when the ongoing House of People elections comes to a close on Tuesday March 15th.

On her side, The Deputy Special Representative of UNSOM to Somalia Kiki Gbeho lauded President Deni for the warm welcome they were extended to them and expressed her pleasure for paying a visit back to Garowe as a part of collective effort to support Somalia for its path to greater stability.

"It is a pleasure to be back in Garowe as part of collective effort to support Somalia for its part to greater stability"said Kiki.

She was accompanied by Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission ( SRCC) for Somalia Amb.Francisco Madeiro, European Union to Somalia Tiina Intelmann and representative of IGAD special mission to Somalia Ibrahim Mohamed Abdi.