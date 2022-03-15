Somalia and Ethiopia Discuss Enhancing of Flights Between the Two Countries

Somalia Minister of Transport and Aviation Duran Farah on Tuesday held meeting with Ethiopia ambassador to Somalia Abdifatah Abdullahi Hassan where they discussed cooperation between the two countries notably transport and aviation sector.

In the meeting, the two also deliberated on the importance of enhancing flights and stepping up the work of the aviation agencies of the two countries.

Duran emphasized on the significance of cooperation between the two countries in the aviation sector saying that the federal government is working round the clock in strengthening of the work of the ministry for the Somali people.

In attendance of the meeting were; Director General of the Somali Ministry of Transport and Aviation Ali Gacal Gabow and Somali Civil Aviation Authority managing director Ahmed Maalim Hassan.

Somalia and Ethiopia enjoy a good bilateral relations since President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo came to power.