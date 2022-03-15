Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Pins Hopes On New Form

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is pinning hopes on his team's newly-found form as the Glamour Boys look to build on consistency in their quest to end a seven-year Premiership football title drought.

The Harare giants recorded a second consecutive win for the first time this season when they beat minnows Tenax 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

This was also the first time they had scored three goals in a game. The victory came in the back of a 2-0 win away to Bulawayo Chiefs the previous weekend.

"I think we are in a good space, if you ask me. Winning two games in a row is really good for us. What is left is for us to be consistent in terms of winning matches.

"We would want to go on a run. Hopefully we can have that run. I know it's difficult but I think we can push and get the consistency that we want.

"I must hope that we will not put the foot off the peddle in our quest to be consistent so that we keep pushing up the ladder.

"It's early days but I think it's important for us to stay up the touching distance so that we can fight with the big boys at the top. I'm happy with the overall performance of the boys. Hopefully they will get us back to where we belong, which is at the top," said Ndiraya.

Dynamos have experienced mixed results in the first seven games of the season. They now have four wins, one draw and two losses and are third on the log standings with 13 points.

The Glamour Boys trail early pace-setters Manica Diamonds by three points. Manica Diamonds beat Triangle 2-1 at Sakubva on Sunday to reclaim the top spot from Chicken Inn, who had played a goalless draw at Harare City the previous day. Chicken Inn also have 16 points but are separate from Manica Diamonds by goal difference. Giants CAPS United also claimed a crucial win at Bulawayo City on Saturday to storm into the top eight with 10 points.

Highlanders were the biggest winners of the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Herentals at Barbourfields but that could only take their points tally to eight. Bosso had a poor start this season and are currently in 11th place.

And Ndiraya feels the big teams will not find it easy again this season.

"I think the competition is great. It's quite difficult to play after your competitors have played, like we've done against Tenax. But I'm happy that we managed the pressure so well.

"When you're playing supposedly a small team, the expectation from the supporters and everyone is that the team will win. So we've done just that. "We've also won at home and hopefully we can do the same in our next match here against ZPC Kariba. It's quite difficult but I'm really enjoying the competition in the league this season. You can't really tell which team is going to run away with it.

"So it's good competition from both big teams and even the so-called small teams. They're really giving the big teams competition," said Ndiraya.

Defending champions FC Platinum are also finding the ride a bit bumpy. The platinum miners' coach Norman Mapeza should be worried by the sudden goal drought after the champions fired blanks in the draw against Black Rhinos at the weekend.

Apparently, the Zvishavane side are struggling to capitalise on their good take off in the quest for a fourth straight title.

The team had made a flying start this season and scored eight goals in their opening two matches played before the two-month festive season and AFCON break.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since resumption, FC Platinum have played five games and scored only two goals. The marked handicap in front of goal has seen Mapeza's side winning only one game in five attempts since the restart.

On Saturday they had a good number of scoring opportunities, with Nigel Makumbe and Panashe Mutimbanyoka a constant threat against Black Rhinos, but their finishing was a big let-down.

"We were missing chances, especially in the first half. We had so many opportunities and I think we could have wrapped-up the game in the first half," said Mapeza.

"Again, we are creating opportunities but we are failing to score. It's half chances but I think we need to make use of those half chances.

"In the second half, Rhinos, maybe could have snatched it in the last few minutes but we defended well. But like I said, it was those (missed) chances. Chances, chances, chances!" said Mapeza.