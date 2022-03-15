Somalia: Somaliland President Arrives in Washington DC for His First State Visit - Set to Hold Meetings With Top Us Administration Officials

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and his level delegation has arrived at Dulles Airport, Washington DC for his first state visit to United States since he was elected as president in 2017.

President Bihi is expected to hold meetings with Biden Administration Officials, members of Congress, Business Leaders and Civil Society Representative

During his stay in the US, the President is also scheduled to deliver speech at Heritage Foundation.

The leader of the breakway region is accompanied in the trip by a high powered ministerial delegation amongst them being; Ministers of interior, information, trade, and the environment.

The plane carrying the high figured delegation had left Egal International Airport in the capital Hargeisa on Saturday.

Somaliland Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Essa Keyd had left prior to the President delegation to Washington DC in a bid to set ground for the welcoming and reception of the President.