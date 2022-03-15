Somalia: Galmudug State to Hold Elections of the Final Three Seats of the House of People Tomorrow

Somalia's Galmudug state is expected to wrapp up the final lap of parliamentary elections by electing the last three seats.

According to Galmudug State Elections Implementation Team, candidates contesting for the three seats and training of electoral delegates will be conducted on Monday.

The seats that are up for grap are;

1. HOP#018

2. HOP#021

3. HOP#020

4.

Southwest State is also scheduled to convene the elections of the final stretch of seven seats whose elections will take place in Baidoa town.

So far, Somalia has elected 222 new lawmakers short of a fivety MPs whose elections have not been timetabled leave of holding them as the deadline for the completion of the ongoing elections knocks the door.