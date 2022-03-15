Zimbabwe: Man Arrested for Killing Aunt (80)

15 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Beitbridge Bureau

An 80-year-old woman was killed by her nephew hitting her with a three-legged pot after accusing her of witchcraft.

Episode Mbedzi (29) of Siyoka area, Beitbridge West, allegedly stormed his aunt's house on Tuesday evening and struck her on the head.

Yesterday police brought Mbedzi before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba, who remanded him in custody to March 24 on murder charges.

Prosecutor Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on Tuesday evening, Mbedzi went to his aunt's homestead and accused her of bewitching his father. An argument ensued.

During the process, Mbedzi picked a three-legged pot that was nearby and struck the old woman on the head. She collapsed and died instantly.

After committing the offence, Mbedzi left but alert neighbours who heard the noise called in the police and Mbedzi was arrested the same day.

