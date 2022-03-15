Somalia: Hirshabelle State to Conduct Elections of Three Seats in Beledweyne Today

Somalia's Hirshabelle State Elections Implementation Team is today set to conduct the elections of three seats of the House of People of the Federal Parliament in Beledweyne town.

The State electoral poll has on Wednesday registered the candidates contesting for the seats and awarded their certificate of candidacy.

The seats which are up for grap today are;

1. HOP#010 which currently occupied by Abdirizak Mohamed Ahmed Jindi.

2: HOP#030 seat which was served by Daahir Amiin Jeesoow.

3: HOP#066 seat which was in the last five years occupied by Omar Osman and was one seats which had a lot of controversy in Beledweyne town for last few days.

Hirshabelle State administration is endeavouring to accelerate and conclude elections within the timeline set by the recent NCC meeting that re-scheduled the date of completion of Parliamentary elections in the country.