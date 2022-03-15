Somalia: Hirshabelle State to Conduct Elections of Three Seats in Beledweyne Today

10 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Hirshabelle State Elections Implementation Team is today set to conduct the elections of three seats of the House of People of the Federal Parliament in Beledweyne town.

The State electoral poll has on Wednesday registered the candidates contesting for the seats and awarded their certificate of candidacy.

The seats which are up for grap today are;

1. HOP#010 which currently occupied by Abdirizak Mohamed Ahmed Jindi.

2: HOP#030 seat which was served by Daahir Amiin Jeesoow.

3: HOP#066 seat which was in the last five years occupied by Omar Osman and was one seats which had a lot of controversy in Beledweyne town for last few days.

Hirshabelle State administration is endeavouring to accelerate and conclude elections within the timeline set by the recent NCC meeting that re-scheduled the date of completion of Parliamentary elections in the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X