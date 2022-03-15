Somalia: Somali FM Meets With His Turkish Counterpart in Turkey

12 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Foreign Affairs Minister AbdiSaid Muse has met with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

According to the foreign affairs minister, AbdiSaid Muse they discussed various areas of bilateral relations between the two countries. He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support of Somalia.

"A pleasure to meet H.E Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Delighted to be in his home city to participate at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum," foreign affairs minister AbdiSaid Muse said.

"Furthermore -- I commended H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for his role in bringing together the Russian and Ukrainian FM to find a peaceful settlement to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," he added.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, is being held in Antalya with the theme "Recoding Diplomacy" under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between 11-13 March 2022.

It is attended by around 2,500 people, including 17 heads of state and government, more than 80 foreign ministers, representatives from some 39 international institutions, ambassadors, academics, civil society representatives, media and students.

The participants will observe 27 panels, four round table meetings and two events for youth during the forum.

The forum which will be concluded on the 13th of this month will have meetings in different formats, but most of them will be panels on topics from democratic governance to energy security, countering terrorism and fighting racism and discrimination.

