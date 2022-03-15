Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Kill 5 People, Wound Another in Lamu

12 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab militants on Friday killed 5 people and seriously injured another in the Majengo area of Lamu County in Kenya.

A Chinese national who escaped death was discovered in a bush with both his hands chopped.

The five fatalities were attributed to gunshot wounds.

The survivor of the Friday afternoon incident is a supervisor with the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

The militants also torched vehicles and damaged a bridge connecting to towns during the incident.

The militant group, Al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the Fridays attack saying its fighters killed six people.

" The Mujahideens killed 6 Kenyan infidels and one Chinese in Lamu County attack," Al-Shabaab said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab has been launching regular cross-border raids since Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force protecting the internationally-backed government--which the militant group have been trying to overthrow for more than a decade.

The Lamu region, which includes popular tourist beach destination Lamu Island, lies close to the Somali frontier and has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

