Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Kill 5 People, Wound Another in Lamu

Al-Shabaab militants on Friday killed 5 people and seriously injured another in the Majengo area of Lamu County in Kenya.

A Chinese national who escaped death was discovered in a bush with both his hands chopped.

The five fatalities were attributed to gunshot wounds.

The survivor of the Friday afternoon incident is a supervisor with the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

The militants also torched vehicles and damaged a bridge connecting to towns during the incident.

The militant group, Al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the Fridays attack saying its fighters killed six people.

" The Mujahideens killed 6 Kenyan infidels and one Chinese in Lamu County attack," Al-Shabaab said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab has been launching regular cross-border raids since Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force protecting the internationally-backed government--which the militant group have been trying to overthrow for more than a decade.

The Lamu region, which includes popular tourist beach destination Lamu Island, lies close to the Somali frontier and has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.