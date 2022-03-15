Somalia: Heavily Armed Soldiers Seize Control of the Hall of Where Election for Hop#004 Was Set to Take Place in Beledweyne - Ejects the Electoral Delegates Out

Reports coming from Beledweyne town in Hiraan region says that a group of soldiers armed to the teeth have taken over the hall where election of a seat was today slated take place there after Hirshabelle State electoral body cleared the candidates running for the seat and announced its elections yesterday.

According to sources on the ground, the soldiers are said to be loyal to Hiraan governor Ali Jeyte who on Sunday night announced the suspension of elections in the State citing security concerns.

The forces reportedly ejected out of the hall the electoral delegates who were set to elect the candidates for HOP#004 seat.

However, there is no immediate comments from the governor or the State administration regarding the unfoldings as the deadline for completion of elections nears closer.

On Sunday night, Hiraan Governor Ali Jeyte issued an order of suspending elections in Beledweyne saying it has been occasioned by complaints from clan elders and owing to the current security situation in the town.

"Taking into consideration of widespread complaints from clans and the security situation in the town of Beletweyne, the election for the remnants seats have been postponed until normalcy returns and contentious issues are resolved." said Jeyte in a letter.

The controversial HOP#004 seat, which was previously occupied by Mohamed Hassan Ibrahim Qone for the past 17 years and who recently declared his resignation from the seat, has pulled five candidates including one woman who are jostling for the seat.

The delay of convening of the elections has been attributed to a bitter rift and stand-off between Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe and his Vice President Yusuf Dabageed who are flexing their muscles over the remaining seats in the town.

The two leaders and sections of MPs allied to them were at the time of compiling this report is said to be holed up in a closed door meeting aimed at resolving the pressing issues so as to conclude the polls.

The vice President Yussuf Dabageed had in a previous interview downplayed reports of a dispute between him and President Ali Abdullahi Gudlawe cementing the narrative that he has never fallen out with Gudlawe since their assumption in office.