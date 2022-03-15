Somalia: KDF Forces Repel Al-Shabab Attack in Hosingow Area, Jubbaland State

Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) in Hosingow, Somalia have repulsed an attack from Al-Shabaab militant group on Thursday in Jubbaland State.

According to an official in Jubbaland State, the KDF forces who are serving under AMISOM wounded several of the insurgents in the attack.

This comes a day after the Somali national army (SNA) in a joint military operation with the Jubaland state troops killed 10 militants and seized six others including top commanders alive in the vicinity of Jamame town near Kismayo port city.

Speaking to the media on phone, SNA Infantry Deputy Commander Ismail Sheikh Isak, on Wednesday said the operation to flush out Al-Shabaab militant will continue in the area until the terror outfit is driven out of the area.

KDF were deployed into Southern Somalia in October 2011 to pursue Al-Shabaab after strings of coordinated kidnappings along the border between Kenya and Somalia.