Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah in Energetic Performance

15 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Dubai

Seasoned musician Jah Prayzah managed to put up an energetic and great performance at the Expo 2020 Dubai Millenium ampitheatre in front of hundreds.

His performance was the closing act for the Zimbabwe National Day. The Hokoyo hitmaker proved his mettle as he belted tune after tune for a 30-minute set up according to the program. Some Zimbabweans present at the show could be heard sing along to the tunes.

The musician's trip was sponsored by West Property.

Soon after his performance Jah Prayzah , posted on his social media apologising to his fans at the expo who could not attend due to limited numbers. "They had to seal off the venue today and no more people were allowed to enter. It can only be God. Glad to have lifted my country's flag high and I am coming back home proud.

