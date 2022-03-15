Zimbabwe: Boost for Chiweshe Irrigation Scheme

The Second Republic has come to the rescue of people in Chinehasha village in Chiweshe with plans afoot to resuscitate the Chinehasha Irrigation Scheme, which started in 2015, but failed to take off.

As the Government focuses on irrigation due to effects of climate change, Chinehasha Irrigation Scheme is set to become a game-changer in the province. The irrigation scheme, which will be sustained by Lilstock Dam will boost agriculture production and turn the area into a greenbelt.

Lilstock Dam is a magnificent water body with massive potential to uplift the livelihoods of the Chinehasha village.

Currently, the community is faced with imminent drought due to erratic rains and loss of cattle due to deaths from January disease.

Provincial irrigation Engineer Tapiwa Mhlanga recently visited the community to assess progress at the site.

Eng Mhlanga said the scheme was allocated money by the Government and farmers must be able to irrigate their crops this year.

"The contractor was awarded the tender in 2019 and 350 by 150-millimeter pipes were bought for the three irrigation blocks of 20 hectares each. Trenching was done and half of the pipes are now underground. Due to delays in payment the contractor requested a variation which took too long resulting in him abandoning the site."

The scheme chairperson, Mr Christopher Murisa, said they started the scheme under the More Food for Africa programme.

"The contractor was also affected by lockdowns. We are happy that the Government is now assisting us to complete the scheme," he said.

Scheme member Mr Thomas Murisa said the dam was underutilized as no commercial activities have taken place since its construction in the year 2000.

He said the contractor bought pipes which were left at the business centre until a veld fire destroyed down.