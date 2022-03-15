Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Back Minimum Academic Qualifications for Councillors

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has endorsed government's decision to approve a legal framework that will allow introduction of minimum qualifications for anyone to qualify contest in municipal elections.

After noting that most councillors were failing to appreciate their mandate because of low literacy levels, cabinet, beginning of March, announced it had given the green-light to amendments of the Urban Councils Act and Rural District Councils Act.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, BPRA secretary Thembelani Dube said they welcomed the move as such offices need literate people who can formulate laws and interpret statutes.

"As much as the constitution of Zimbabwe stipulates that one has to be 21 years and above and be a registered voter to qualify to contest for a council or house of assembly seat we applaud the proposed suggestion that public representatives must have minimum qualifications," said Dube.

"Policy making requires literate leaders who can formulate laws and interpret statutes."