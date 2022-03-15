Malawi: Ground Set for 5th UN Conference On LDCs in New York

The stage is set for discussions on different development areas for the 46 member grouping of the Least Developed Countries LDCs at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This is the fifth Conference for the United Nations on the LDCs since 1981 and it takes place every 10 years.

As Chair of the LDCs group, the Malawi leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to deliver a keynote address on behalf of the member countries and Malawi in particular.

According to a statement from the government of Malawi, President Chakwera will also seize the opportunity to hold meetings with other international leaders.

"The conference will launch the Doha programme of Action for LDCs which are critical for developing countries and are aligned to Malawi's development aspirations," reads the statement in part.

"Toward the end, the President is expected to hold bilateral consultations with among high-ranking officials, Antonio Guterres United Nations Secretary-General, Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and Sheikh Mohammed bin Adulrahman Al-Than, the Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar." Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement indicated.

The United Nations recognises LDCs, as a category of states that are deemed highly disadvantaged in their development process, as more than 75 percent of their populations still live in poverty.

The meeting, therefore, offers an opportunity to the UN to send a strong message to the international community for the need for special programmes in support of the LDCs.

Some of these programmes include grants and loans in terms of development financing, multinational trading such as preferential markets, and technical assistance towards trade mainstreaming.

During his maiden speech to the UN General Assembly two years ago, Dr Chakwera who was addressing the summit virtually as Chair said LDCs experience challenges that are more exacerbated by geographical and related disadvantages hence the need for redress.