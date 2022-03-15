Namibia: School of Excellence Move Up

The School of Excellence Hockey Club moved up to second position in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League after picking up a win and a draw over the weekend.

On Friday night they drew 2-2 against Wanderers but could have won the match after they wasted two penalty opportunities.

Delron Handura missed the first one after shooting wide in the second quarter, while Wanderers' keeper Shaun Tagliaferri saved Baggio Karigub shot in the third quarter.

Brandon Lensen gave Wanderers the lead shortly after, but Karigub atoned for his penalty miss when he equalised for SoE two minutes later.

In a frantic final quarter, Giovani Handura put SoE ahead with two minutes to go, but Lensen immediately replied with his second goal as the two sides battled it out to a draw.

On Saturday, SoE beat DTS 2-1 after leading 2-0 at the half time break.

Karigub opened their account from a short corner early in the second quarter, while Bethold Sabisa made it 2-0 with a field goal shortly before half time.

DTS struck back with a short corner goal by Christopher D'Alton in the fourth quarter, but SoE's defence stood firm as they held on for the win.

SoE now move up to second position on the log on four points, behind defending champions Saints, who lead the log on eight points.

SoE coach Erwin Handura said they should have won both matches comfortably.

"I think we could have scored five or six goals against DTS, and even against Wanderers we wasted several chances. But the guys don't stick to the game plan, they get over-eager, but then make too many mistakes," he said.

"Instead of playing as a team, they want to dribble individually, but then they don't get the results, so I think we must work more on a passing game, let the ball do the work and then we'll score more goals," he added.

Handura said they needed to improve their goal scoring.

"We have a good team, we can attack well, the players are fit and full of energy, but the finishing off is where the problem is. Against DTS we had about six short corners, but only scored from one, so it tells you we have to spend more time practising our penalty corners."

Handura said they are aiming to finish second this year.

"Last year we finished fourth, so our aim this year is to beat DTS and Windhoek Old Boys because they finished second and third behind Saints last year, so that's our aim. Our next game is against WOB so we are working hard to try and beat them as well, so that we can finish in the top two," he said.

In the Women's Premier League, WOB thrashed Wanderers 9-0 on Friday in a one-sided match.

Kaela Schimming completed a hat-trick within 12 minutes, while field goals by Jana Grove and Marcia Venter put them 5-0 ahead by half time.

WOB continued to dominate after the break, with Jivanka Kruger and Jocelle Wessels opening their account, while Venter added a second goal and Schimming a fourth, as WOB completed a comprehensive win.

On Saturday, Wanderers managed to get a point in a 1-1 draw against Saints II.

Wanderers took the lead through a field goal by Didi Foerster in the second quarter, but Erin Moffet equalised for Saints II from a short corner in the third quarter.

Saints I now lead the log on eight points, followed by WOB on four, DTS on three, and Saints II and Wanderers on one point each.