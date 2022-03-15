Liberia: LP Replaces Dillon, Others

The opposition Liberty Party (LP) over the weekend removed Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and others from their respective positions in the party.

The LP immediately replaced Dillon and others on the National Executive Committee of the party, arguing that its decision was in conformity with Article V(2) of the party's constitution.

Mr. Dillon had earlier been suspended from the party over a claim of his failure to pay dues.

"The Liberty Party (LP) National Executive Committee (NEC) informs the public that it has met over the weekend and appointed several persons to fill vacant positions on the NEC in line with Article V (2) of the LP Constitution," a release quotes LP as saying.

The party said its constitution states that "In the event that any other officer of the NEC is removed, incapacitated or has traveled and/or abandoned his duties/responsibilities for a period exceeding six (6) months during non-election years and one (1) month during election year, the NEC shall immediately appoint a suitable replacement."

According to a release signed by LP Secretary General Martin Kollah and approved by LP Chair Musa Hassan Bility, those appointed are Wadei Powell, Vice Chair for Political and Legislative Affairs, replacing Senator Dillon; and Menipakei Dumoe, Vice-Chair for Press and Public Affairs, replacing Daniel Sando.

Other appointees are Alexander Bealded, Vice-Chair for Auxiliaries, replacing Agatius Coker; and Daniel Gbassagee, NEC Eminent Member, replacing Kla Toomey.

Mohammed Sesay is appointed NEC Eminent Member, taking over from Prescilla Cooper; and Ayouba Kamara, NEC Eminent Member, replacing McCarthy Weh.

The release said the new appointees will act in these roles pending LP's elections, where applicable, to permanently fill the positions and that the remaining vacant positions on the NEC will be filled accordingly after consultations and due diligence.

The release also said that following the fire incident on March 6 at the Grand Bassa County Government Hospital, a team of NEC members paid a visit to the facility on Thursday, March 10, 2022, to ascertain its needs and possible LP interventions.

It noted that the party was presented with a request for urgently needed hospital equipment, supplies and fuel.

"The LP committed to the provision of the requested equipment and supplies in the amount of $30,000 United States Dollars. LP National Chairman, Musa Hassan Bility, also made a personal donation of 1000 gallons of fuel through the Bility Development Foundation," the release said.

"LP will present the donation to the hospital by the end of next week," it continued.

The latest move by the Bility - led executive committee is being viewed as a process of consolidating its power after winning some legal battles against LP political leader and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karngar - Lawrence and her group who had instituted actions to remove the elected leadership under Mr. Bility.