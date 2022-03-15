Malawi: Justice Mzikamanda Now Chief Justice

15 March 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Charles Wahara

Parliament on Monday confirmed Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, Senior Counsel, as the country's Chief Justice.

Members unanimously agreed to the confirmation through a voice vote in what has been described as one of the shortest confirmations made by the National Assembly.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appointed Justice Rizine Mzikamanda to the position on 7th January following the retirement of Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

According to Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, Justice Rizine Mzikamanda graduated from Chancellor College in 1983 where he studied law and then joined the Ministry of Justice where he rose to various ranks.

In 2012, he was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court hence 39 years of service in the judiciary.

The House will resume deliberations on the National Budget this morning.

