Liberia: AME University Suspends Employee Over Rape Allegation

The Administration of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) suspends one of its employees indefinitely over rape allegation.

The Administration in a press release narrates that on March 10, 2022, one of its employees was invited by the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for questioning over a complaint of alleged rape filed by a female seeking enrollment at the University.

"Due to the University's Zero Tolerance policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse coupled with our desire to ensure a fair and transparent investigation, Administration has suspended the accused employee indefinitely until the investigation is complete" the release notes.

It says while the University seeks not to render judgment in a matter that is being investigated by the Police, the Administration believes that the action provides safety for both students and staff and will take further action(s) in line with policies, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the University assures the public of its ZERO TOLERANCE on any act of sexual violence and abuse as it conducts its core responsibilities of developing the future leaders of Liberia.

The African Methodist Episcopal University is a Christian institution operated by The African Methodist Episcopal Church in Liberia.