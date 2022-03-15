Liberia: 14 Military Hospital Begins Orthopedic Surgery for Children

The 14 Military Hospital in collaboration with the Liberia Medical Relief has begun a series of surgeries with a specific focus on orthopedics, targeting young children in the country.

This Orthopedic Surgery is specifically focused on children who have bow legs and cannot walk properly. Orthopedic Surgery focuses on the musculoskeletal system - the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles that are so essential to movement and everyday life.

Making the disclosure to reporters on Thursday, a Medical Consultant at the 14 Military Hospital, Dr. Kelvin Strathy, indicated that about 15 children have properly been worked on through the conduct of orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Strathy disclosed that as part of the exercise, the team of medical practitioners conducting the surgery is also impacting advanced knowledge to two specialized doctors in the field assigned at the John F. Kennedy Medical Facility.

However, he indicated that his team of experts will also embark on more surgeries, given the successful nature of previous works completed so far.

The 14 Military Hospital provides Out-patient Services, Obstetric Services, General Surgical Services, and Emergency Services.

It can be recalled that on February 11, 2018, while addressing servicemen and women during the 61st Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia, President George Manneh Weah promised to construct a

200-bedroom Military Hospital for use by military and Paramilitary personnel.

He did fulfill his promise by completing the 14 Military Hospital and dedicated it on September 1, 2021, as a historic project.

This equipped military health facility sits on just 5 of 75 acres allotted.