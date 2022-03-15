Nigeria: Don Cautions WAEC On Selection of Supervisors, Script Markers

Mrs Osarenren noted that the use of individuals with questionable integrity as examination supervisors will leave the sanctity of the examination in the dirt.

A former commissioner of education in Edo State, Ngozi Osarenren, has cautioned the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the mode of selecting examination supervisors and markers of students' scripts.

She said the process is an important factor in checkmating the widespread phenomenon of examination malpractices and upholding the sanctity of the regional examination body.

She also advocated better remuneration for examination scripts markers.

Mrs Osarenren, a professor of guidance and counselling, spoke as a guest speaker at the 27th annual WAEC endowment fund lecture that was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.

The event was part of the formal opening ceremony of the 70th annual council meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Dissecting the topic "Assessing the Assessors: Looking back and Looking forward", Mrs Osarenren noted that the use of individuals with questionable integrity as examination supervisors will leave the sanctity of the examination in the dirt.

She said: "The appointing process (of examination supervisors) has to be neutral because the administration of question papers and answer script is directly under the purview of the supervisor and it creates a problem if we don't make efforts to select the right people to be our supervisors. And this is what we should focus on; the integrity of the supervisor.

"The supervisor should be above board in terms of credibility and integrity. We should place a high premium on this. We should not compromise in the face of juicy offers by principals and school administrators who are interested in having boasting rights of 'our school is always making 100 per cent."