Nigeria: Don Cautions WAEC On Selection of Supervisors, Script Markers

15 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

Mrs Osarenren noted that the use of individuals with questionable integrity as examination supervisors will leave the sanctity of the examination in the dirt.

A former commissioner of education in Edo State, Ngozi Osarenren, has cautioned the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the mode of selecting examination supervisors and markers of students' scripts.

She said the process is an important factor in checkmating the widespread phenomenon of examination malpractices and upholding the sanctity of the regional examination body.

She also advocated better remuneration for examination scripts markers.

Mrs Osarenren, a professor of guidance and counselling, spoke as a guest speaker at the 27th annual WAEC endowment fund lecture that was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.

The event was part of the formal opening ceremony of the 70th annual council meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Dissecting the topic "Assessing the Assessors: Looking back and Looking forward", Mrs Osarenren noted that the use of individuals with questionable integrity as examination supervisors will leave the sanctity of the examination in the dirt.

She said: "The appointing process (of examination supervisors) has to be neutral because the administration of question papers and answer script is directly under the purview of the supervisor and it creates a problem if we don't make efforts to select the right people to be our supervisors. And this is what we should focus on; the integrity of the supervisor.

"The supervisor should be above board in terms of credibility and integrity. We should place a high premium on this. We should not compromise in the face of juicy offers by principals and school administrators who are interested in having boasting rights of 'our school is always making 100 per cent."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X