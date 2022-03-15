Namibia: St Paul's Win Pupkewitz Gala

ST PAUL'S Primary School won the overall prize, while a total of five records were established at the Pupkewitz Foundation Interschools Gala at the Olympia Swimming Pool over the weekend.

St Paul's Primary School won the team competition with a total of 493 points, with DHPS Primary School following closely behind on 470, while Windhoek Gymnasium Primary School came third with 385 points.

They were followed by Windhoek Gymnasium Secondary School (288,50), Holy Cross Convent (245), DHPS Secondary School (239,50) and St Paul's Secondary School (206).

In the Boys 19 and under 50m backstroke, Mikah Burger of Windhoek International School set a new record of 28,81 seconds, breaking Xander Skinner's former record of 28,86 that was set seven years ago.

In the Girls 16 and under category, Reza Wersterduin, who does home schooling, broke Monica Dahl's long-standing 50m butterfly record of 30,21 seconds with a new time of 30,09 seconds.

In the Boys 12 and under 50m butterfly, Rodney Feris of St Georges Primary School set a new record of 31,65 seconds, to break the former mark of 32,45 that was set by Jose Canjulo two years ago.

In the Girls 14 and under 50m backstroke, Jessica Humphrey of St Paul's Primary School set a new record of 32,77 seconds, to break Zune Weber's former mark of 33,95 that was established in 2015.

In the Boys 14 and under 200m freestyle relay, Windhoek Gymnasium Primary School team set a new record of 1:54,57, to break the former mark of 1:58,35.

A total of 459 swimmers from 13 primary and secondary schools competed at the gala.

Due to Covid-19 this was the first Pupkewitz Interschools Gala since 2019. The event, however, has been running for close to 30 years, and the Namibia Swimming Federation expressed its appreciation to Meryl Barry and the Pupkewitz Foundation for their unwavering support over the years.