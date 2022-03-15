Namibia: Eagles Sign Off in Style

NAMIBIA signed off their UAE tour in style with a five-wicket victory against Oman in Dubai yesterday.

After suffering three defeats in a row, Namibia finally clicked into gear as they comfortably reached the winning target of 266 with 15 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Oman got off to a solid start as all their top-order batsmen contributed to a big total.

Jan Frylinck dismissed Kashyap Prajapati for 25, but Jatinder Singh and Shoaib Khan continued their assault with a 72-run partnership before Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Singh for 74, which came off 86 balls (3x4).

Khan went on to score 86 off 103 balls (6x4, 2x6), before being dismissed by Frylinck, while there were also good contributions from Zeeshan Maqsood (29) and Khawar Ali (33 not out) as Oman reached 265/5 off their 50 overs.

Frylinck was Namibia's top bowler, taking three wickets for 36 runs off 10 overs, while Trumpelmann took 2/47 off 10.

Namibia's top-order once again struggled to get going with Stephan Baard and Lohandre Louwrens both being dismissed for 14, and when Craig Williams was dismissed for 22, Namibia were three wickets down with 58 runs on the board.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Gerhard Erasmus, however, put them back on track with a century partnership for the fourth wicket, although Erasmus was rather fortunate, being dropped twice, while he also survived a close run out attempt.

But the youthful Loftie-Eaton, who turns 21 today, put Namibia on track with an assured innings, as he took centre stage with some exquisite boundaries.

When Erasmus was eventually dismissed by Bilal Khan for 48, they had put on 109 runs for the fourth wicket at more than five to the over, to put Namibia in the driving seat at 167/4.

Loftie-Eaton followed shortly after, caught behind off Khan's bowling for 63 which came off 71 balls and included five fours.

Namibia still needed 92 runs for victory, but the big hitting pair of David Wiese and JJ Smit took them to the target in style.

Wiese has the main aggressor, scoring 48 not out off 41 balls (2x4, 2x6), while Smit scored 39 not out off 43 balls (2x4, 1x6), as Namibia reached 266/5 off 47,3 overs.

For Oman, Khan took two wickets for 30 runs off nine overs, while Kaleemullah took 2/51 off nine overs.

The victory sees Namibia moving up one place to fourth position on the log on 14 points, just above the United States on nett run rate.

Oman still lead the log on 36 points, followed by Scotland and UAE on 16 points each.