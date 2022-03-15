Ghana: Takyi Vows to Win World Title Soon

14 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghanaian boxer and bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi has vowed to take the world by storm and win a world title for Ghana.

"I'm now a professional boxer and I promise Ghanaians a world title at this level. The support from my amateur days is what I seek again as I embark on this journey.

Takyi made the vow on Thursday after he was unveiled by the management of Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate (BPMS) owed by former world champion, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey.

Addressing guests at the event, the Olympian who believes he has traits similar to his current manager and promoter, Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, declared his readiness to walk in his (Ike) foot path.

"I have signed up with a firm owned by a former world title holder and that gives me the confidence I can replicate his feat. It is a tough venture but I am committed to its realization."

"Already, I have been engaged in difficult fights with different opponents. I knocked out the number one contender during the Africa qualifiers to the Olympics and I know my strength. I'm now a pro and ready to win world titles for Ghana," he assured.

Takyi is billed to take on Kamarudeen Boyefio in a super featherweight contest on April 16 at the Accra City Hotel in his debut pro fight.

Mr. Clement Quartey, Manager and son of boxing legend, Ike Quartey, lauded the qualities of Takyi and has no doubt he has a world champion in the making.

"I did not doubt his qualities when I saw him fight on the streets of James at a tender age.

I saw a hungry Takyi who can be a world champion when given the needed support, resources and training.

I wasted no time and brought him on board as our first boxer under Bazooka Promotions", he said.

Clement mentioned that, Takyi will have the best of training in a gym stuffed with modern equipment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of BPMS, Ike Quartey at the unveiling assured Takyi will be well-nurtured to go through the right channels to reach the highest level.

He mentioned that, Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate was new in the system but have the right brains to compete with other top promotional firms in the country.

