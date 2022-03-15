Ghana: Dates, Venues for FA Cup Matches Out

14 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The FA Cup Organising Committee has announced the dates and venues for the upcoming MTN FA Cup round of 16 games.

The games are scheduled for the weekend of March 26-27, 2022.

On Saturday March 26, Tamale City will welcome Young Apostles to the Aliu Mahama Stadium while Legon Cities host Dreams FC in an all Premier League tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six other fixtures will be played the following day with the top-liner being the clash between reigning champions Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars will also face Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in a Bono derby.

The round of 16 stage promises to be exciting as winners from the stage of the competition will advance to the quarterfinals stage.

