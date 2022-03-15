Nigeria: dRPC, Others Discuss Women Involvement in Economic Development (Live Update)

The event is in collaboration with Nigerian Economic Society (NES), the Dangote Business School and Bayero University, Kano.

The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development ( PAWED), is conducting a one-day technical review of the Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) components of the National Development Plan 2022 - 2025.

This is part of efforts to ensure women's involvement in Nigeria's economic development.

The event which is in collaboration with Nigerian Economic Society (NES), the Dangote Business School and Bayero University, Kano, will hold in Abuja on Tuesday.

PAWED is a coalition that aims to build and nurture sustainable Nigerian Civil Society (CSO) advocacy to support leading WEE interventions at the national and states level.

The PAWED project works at the national level and in selected states in each of the six geopolitical zones to increase the salience of WEE amongst policymakers in Nigeria.

The event is expected to bring together economic analyst and economic analysis associations and Women's Economic Collectives (WEC) to review the component.

Some of the objectives of the event is to determine the comprehensives in which WEE is situated within the strategic areas of the plan and the adequacy of provisions to readdress gender based barriers against women in economic development.

The event also seek to determine the logical consistency of WEE design issues from primary objective formulation to operationalisation to monitoring and evaluation.

Other objectives of the event is to strengthen the technical capacity of WECs and WEE coalition anchors to conduct gender analysis of medium-term national government's policy.

The PAWED coalition civil society groups participating in the technical review are - the NACCIMA Women Business Group ( NAWORG); the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE); National Association Women in Agriculture (NAWIA); Market Women Association of Nigeria (MATAN); and the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture ( AWITA).

About WEE?

WEE is an intervention sponsored by the Gates Foundation, which believes that women's economic empowerment is beneficial not only to individual women but also to their children, households, and communities.

The programme aims to help women and girls move from limited power, voice, and chores at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably and benefit from economic gains.

The Nigerian government had in September 2021 inaugurated a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for the WEE interventions.

The group was inaugurated following a national symposium organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the dRPC on the application framework as it relates to WEE.

The participants had at the event recommended that a working group be set up to follow up the implementation of the framework.

Stay on this page as PREMIUM TIMES provides live updates of the technical review scheduled to commence by 9:00 a.m.

LIVE UPDATE

9:10 a.m.-It's a beautiful Tuesday morning here at Jades hotel, Abuja.

We are live at the one-day technical review of the Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) components of the National Development Plan 2022 - 2025 anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development ( PAWED).

This session was expected to start by 9:10 am, unfortunately it will be starting late as participants are yet to settle in.

9:30 a.m. - Participants are still trooping into the hall and registration is ongoing.

9:35 a.m.- The hall is almost filled and the session should begin any moment from now.

9:41 a.m- All is set for the commencement of the event. The lead facilitator of the event, Umar Kawu, welcomes the participants to the event.

9:42 a.m. - The event begins with the National Anthem.