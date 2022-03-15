Zimbabwe: By-Election: Police Called To Order

Election watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) says it Is concerning that law enforcement agencies have been found wanting on several occasions after being partisan by oppressing and victimizing opposition parties, in particular, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

"Incidents of what appears to be systematic abuse of the rule of law to deny the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and candidates the opportunity to campaign in line with section 67 of the Constitution has been reported across by-election areas over the past few weeks," the ERC said.

It called for the protection of human and electoral rights as it is part and parcel of the exercise of police functions under section 219 (1) (e) of the Constitution.

"Police officers are the first line of defence in the protection of political rights, especially in light of the upcoming by-election and must conduct themselves in a manner that promotes credible elections.

"The ERC calls on the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure that the country remains committed to multiparty democracy and should refrain from exercising their powers in a manner that undermines the conditions conducive to open participation and free and fair elections," the statement further reads.

In response to the backlash, the ZRP denied wrongdoing but pushed the blame on parties whom it said needed to follow due processes.

"Firstly, it is the responsibility of a convener to notify the local regulating authority who is the Officer Commanding a Police District, of the intention to hold a rally in line with provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23.

"It is not just a case of notification, the convener has a responsibility to discuss and agree on the security and safety measures to be availed at the rally for the benefit of the public and the community in general. sadly, the police have noted with concern that some political parties are adopting a confrontational approach when notifying the regulating authorities of their intended rallies," the police further stated.

The law enforcement agency added that they are concerned that some of the conveners and their legal advisors are resorting to communicating wrong information to their supporters and also using social media to post communication details with the Police without exhausting all the legal remedies provided for under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23.

Meanwhile, the ERC has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to condemn in the strongest possible terms all conduct and behaviour that undermines our democratic process of a free and fair election