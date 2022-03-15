Nigeria: Criminal Elements Setting Up Camps in Edo, Oba of Benin Warns

Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed concern over rising criminal dens in some parts of Edo State.

He stated this when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao who was on a working visit, paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The monarch said based on intelligence reports, criminals are setting up camps and building "luxury houses" in rural areas which are difficult for the police to access. "Security solutions are not to be discussed openly. However, I want to say that information reached us a while ago that there are camps dotted all over our rural areas. These camps are not just camps but 'luxury houses' that you will not expect anybody to live in. They are well organised.

"We need to investigate. I do not think the police have access to the areas and to flush them out - criminals, armed robbers and kidnappers.

"I want to thank you for taking interest in the security of the state. I also commend the efficient way of tackling security, especially insurgency. It is still a work in progress. The president has done a lot of work, he said.

On his part, Amao said neighbourhoods in the state had become hideouts for Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

"We are aware that some of the neighbourhoods have become a hideout for IPOB. We have meant with the governor on areas of collaboration," he said.

While assuring that criminal elements in the state would be flushed out, Amao called for the support of the traditional institutions to enable NAF personnel succeed in the discharge of their duties.