Nigeria: Will Osinbajo Throw His Hat Into the Ring?

As the politicking towards the 2023 election gathers momentum, different gladiators for the presidency are perfecting their strategies and campaigns.

No doubt, as vice president for eight years, Prof Yemi Osinbajo would naturally want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In other climes, the sitting vice president is usually given the right of first refusal of taking over his boss, but that is usually not the case in Nigeria. We recall the case of President Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar in 2007.

For some pundits, Osinbajo seems caught between the devil and the deep blue sea on whether to contest the presidency or not. His political benefactor, former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu wants to be president, which he described as a lifelong ambition. Tinubu has met President Buhari to intimate him about his ambition and he has also been visiting traditional rulers in the South West, informing them of his aspiration.

Tinubu has left no one in doubt that he is ready to take over from President Buhari in 2023 and no amount of blackmail can stop him.

Many political analysts contend that will Osinbajo brave the odds and contest against his former boss and risk the wrath of some power brokers in the South West?

Already some South West groups have told the vice president to shelve his ambition.

A group, the Disciples of Jagaban, asked the vice president and other politicians from the South West zone, nursing the presidential ambition, to forget the 2023 presidency for the national leader of APC, Tinubu.

The pro-Tinubu group said all politicians, particularly from the South West zone including the vice president, must forget their presidential ambition and support the former Lagos State governor for the 2023 presidency.

A statement signed by the national coordinator of DOJ, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, in Kaduna, noted that for the overall interest of Nigeria, presidential hopefuls should accept the superiority of Tinubu's candidacy and support him to be the next president.

No doubt, Osinbajo also wants to succeed his boss having carried himself with aplomb every time he is called upon to act as president.

Indeed, his office has issued countless statements that he is not thinking about the 2023 presidency at the moment and no one seems to believe them.

According to many political analysts, the battle in the southwest for the presidential ticket is between Tinubu and Osinbajo. There has been a silent war between foot soldiers of Tinubu and Osinbajo in the southwest.

Also, different support groups have been calling on the vice president to contest the presidential election. Identify the Right Leader Initiative, has called on Osinbajo to declare his intention to run for the Presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the group, the future of the country depends on whether Osinbajo decides to run or not as he "ticks all the boxes."

The group also launched a book titled, 'The Unveiling: Osinbajo ... If empowered', which highlights his achievements as Attorney-General of Lagos State under the Bola Tinubu-led administration, Vice-President, and on a few occasions, acting President, under the present regime.

The national coordinator of the group, Princess Temilade Okesanjo, while unveiling the book, said it was now out of the VP's call to decide whether or not he wanted to run for the exalted seat as "most Nigerians touched by his moves, while he was indifferent political capacities" wanted him as President of the country to "turn things around for the nation."

Also, the New Tribe (TNT), a political group, has asked Osinbajo to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the event in Kano, Anwar Hamza, national coordinator of the group, said Osinbajo has the best qualities to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

"Osinbajo is the most qualified for the top job. There will be no need for handover notes. He has been there; he understands the terrain more than anyone," he said.

In January, a group called the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria launched an online petition urging Nigerians to persuade Osinbajo to contest the presidency in 2023.

Similarly, a support group in APC, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has advised a national leader of the party and former Lagos State governor to drop his 2023 presidential ambition and support Osinbajo to succeed President Buhari.

The group declared that the re-stratification priorities of the Buhari presidency and the APC must include considerations of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023 towards enhancing progressive reforms and national unity.

Some reports claimed Osibanjo will declare his interest in joining the presidential race after the much-anticipated national convention.

However,spokesperson to Vice-President, Laolu Akande said his principal has not decided on contesting the presidency in 2023.

Akande advised members of the public to disregard such reports.

"I've seen 'news' that VP'll announce presidential bid after APC's convention. Anyone reading the story knows it's all false & speculative snippets," Akande wrote.

"Any information on activities & actions of the VP will come directly from his office & not sponsored speculations in the press.

"The VP continues focusing all his attention on the work of this administration and on supporting Mr. President in every possible way. Please continue to ignore the speculations."

Again, political analysts aver that the vice president cannot continue to hide behind one finger as he has to make his intention to contest the presidential election sooner or later. It's a sink or swim situation.

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties have from April 4 to June 3, 2022, to conduct their primaries and ensure resolution of disputes from the exercise.

This goes to show that the vice president might have less than two weeks to declare his intention to succeed his boss.

The question is will he be his own man, gate crash Tinubu's party and contest for the presidency, or will he shelve his ambition to become president? Only time will tell.