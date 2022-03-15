Cameroon: Two men arrested with a leopard skin

Two men have been arrested in Melong for leopard skin trafficking. They were arrested on February 23, 2022 during an operation carried out by wildlife officials of the Moungo Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Company of Nkongsamba.

The two traffickers were found with a leopard skin and a civet skin hidden in a sacat the Melong junction attempting to sell. A wildlife law enforcement body known as the Last Great Ape Organisation,LAGA, technically assisted in the operation.

According to a source closed to the case that request for anonymity, the suspects belong to a network of protected animal skins trafficking. They collect skins of protected animals to sell in Melong from their partners in the West, North West and South West regions. One of the suspects who is the brain of the illegal activity,transported the leopard skin from Mboudato Melong which he concealed in a bag of graters, a kitchen utensil.

The trade in wildlife animals is increasing every day in spite of measures put in place to protect wildlife in the country.This situation has urged conservationists and some animal well-wishers such as World Animal Protection to call for stringent measures to enact policies to protect wildlife from exploitation.

The leopard is a member of the cat family and is found in a wide range of sub- Sahara Africa, in some parts of Asia and Southern Russia.The leopard is threatened with extinction and is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It is considered locally extinct in some African countries including, Morocco, Togo, Libya, Tunesia, and most likely in Gambia and Lesotho.

As measures to safe leopard from extinction in the country, the government punishes anyone found at any time or place, in possession of part or whole of a leopard underthe 1994 wildlife law.