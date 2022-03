Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry handed over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Shoukry is currently on a visit to Malaysia within the framework of an Asian tour that includes also Singapore, Indonesia and Pakistan, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Monday 14/3/2022 at Twitter.

During the meeting, Shoukry voiced hope that the visit would give momentum to Egyptian-Malaysian ties.