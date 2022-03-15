Egypt: Defense Minister Honors Border Guards

15 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki met on Monday14/3/2022 with members of the Egyptian Border Guards.

The meeting came as part of the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to stay in touch with military personnel and provide border guards with advanced weapons to protect Egypt's borders.

Zaki conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the personnel and praised their efforts to arrest smugglers and infiltrators.

He also honored a number of border guards for their commitment to fulfilling their tasks.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X