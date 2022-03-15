Egypt: Defense Minister Honors Border Guards

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki met on Monday14/3/2022 with members of the Egyptian Border Guards.

The meeting came as part of the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to stay in touch with military personnel and provide border guards with advanced weapons to protect Egypt's borders.

Zaki conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the personnel and praised their efforts to arrest smugglers and infiltrators.

He also honored a number of border guards for their commitment to fulfilling their tasks.

MENA