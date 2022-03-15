Somalia: Deynile Secondary School Manager Killed in Roadside Bomb in Mogadishu

A traditional elder who was also the head of Deynile Primary and Secondary school has been killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast in Deynile district.

According to witnesses, Daahir Hassan Tohow better known as Daahir Digdigle died after a roadside bomb explosion planted on the road in Daynile district exploded.

Security forces arrived at the scene, removed the body and conducted a brief search.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group has carried out similar attacks in Deynile district in the past.

Deynile neighbourhood is notorious as a hotbed for Al-Shabab militants.

Government officials blamed Al-Shabab militants for the blast, saying that such an attack is a clear sign that the group is still active despite being driven out of Mogadishu and other major Somali cities by an African Union-led peacekeeping force.