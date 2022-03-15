Somalia: Deynile Secondary School Manager Killed in Roadside Bomb in Mogadishu

15 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A traditional elder who was also the head of Deynile Primary and Secondary school has been killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast in Deynile district.

According to witnesses, Daahir Hassan Tohow better known as Daahir Digdigle died after a roadside bomb explosion planted on the road in Daynile district exploded.

Security forces arrived at the scene, removed the body and conducted a brief search.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group has carried out similar attacks in Deynile district in the past.

Deynile neighbourhood is notorious as a hotbed for Al-Shabab militants.

Government officials blamed Al-Shabab militants for the blast, saying that such an attack is a clear sign that the group is still active despite being driven out of Mogadishu and other major Somali cities by an African Union-led peacekeeping force.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X