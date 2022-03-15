Zimbabwe: Lawyers Demand Removal of Teachers Doubling As Zanu-PF Councilors

Acrting Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike, has been asked to expel two teachers in Bikita district who are also Zanu PF officials.

The law does not permit civil servants to simultaneously hold political office.

Chipo Munyoro and Benjamin Masakadze are teachers at Madzivire and Zindove Primary Schools respectively while at the same time they are Zanu PF councillors.

Munyoro is a councillor for Ward 24 in Bikita East while Masakadze is a councillor for Ward 2, Bikita South.

One Simon Ziki from Bikita District, through his lawyer, Martin Mureri wrote to the PED on March 8, demanding that she removes the two teachers from the profession since civil servants are not allowed to occupy political positions by law.

"The two work under your supervision and you know the position of the law with regards to civil servants being office bearers of any political party. In terms of Section 200 (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe they are not allowed to occupy these positions while they are still civil servants," reads the letter.

He further demanded that the teachers be relieved of their duties within seven days, failing which the PED would be dragged to court.

"Our client has instructed us to demand as we hereby do that you relieve your subordinates of their duties as teachers within seven days of this letter if they choose to continue as councillors.

"You are aware of the provisions and if you fail to comply within the stipulated time we will be left with no option but to take legal action against you without further notice and your employees will pay cost of legal costs."

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com, Mhike declined to comment on the matter referring all questions to Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro.

Ndoro had not answered calls on his mobile phone by the time of publishing.