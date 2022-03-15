Zimbabwe: Lawyers Demand Removal of Teachers Doubling As Zanu-PF Councilors

15 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Clayton Shereni

Acrting Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike, has been asked to expel two teachers in Bikita district who are also Zanu PF officials.

The law does not permit civil servants to simultaneously hold political office.

Chipo Munyoro and Benjamin Masakadze are teachers at Madzivire and Zindove Primary Schools respectively while at the same time they are Zanu PF councillors.

Munyoro is a councillor for Ward 24 in Bikita East while Masakadze is a councillor for Ward 2, Bikita South.

One Simon Ziki from Bikita District, through his lawyer, Martin Mureri wrote to the PED on March 8, demanding that she removes the two teachers from the profession since civil servants are not allowed to occupy political positions by law.

"The two work under your supervision and you know the position of the law with regards to civil servants being office bearers of any political party. In terms of Section 200 (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe they are not allowed to occupy these positions while they are still civil servants," reads the letter.

He further demanded that the teachers be relieved of their duties within seven days, failing which the PED would be dragged to court.

"Our client has instructed us to demand as we hereby do that you relieve your subordinates of their duties as teachers within seven days of this letter if they choose to continue as councillors.

"You are aware of the provisions and if you fail to comply within the stipulated time we will be left with no option but to take legal action against you without further notice and your employees will pay cost of legal costs."

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com, Mhike declined to comment on the matter referring all questions to Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro.

Ndoro had not answered calls on his mobile phone by the time of publishing.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X