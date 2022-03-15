Namibia: Ekunde Residents Plead for Municipal Services

Residents of Ekunde Extension 5 on the outskirts of Okahandja have expressed unhappiness with the local authority over the lack of municipal services they have been promised for years.

Although the Okahandja municipality announced its launch of a land delivery programme during 2020, most landless residents continue to grab land in areas such as Ekunde Extension 5, Ekunde Proper and Veddersdal.

The aggrieved community members say they are unhappy with the municipality due to the non-delivery of municipal services in their area.

They said they were given land ownership certificates on 18 September 2020 for erven by urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni.

At the time, about 292 erven were allocated, although there is no sewerage system nor other municipal services.

Contacted for comment, Okahandja CEO Alphons Tjitombo said Ekunde must still be proclaimed in order for final plot numbers to be obtained.

"Service extension to the site will be done in phases as per availed funds by the urban and rural development ministry. Services at that extension is a process subjected to the availability of funds. The consultant for the surveying of the area has started. The draft plans were submitted last week to the council," he explained.

Tjitombo further noted that they are also awaiting the letter of consent in line with Section 30(1) and Section 63 of the Principal Act 23 of 1992, as amended, which deals with objections from the urban and rural development minister.

"The land was not surveyed. The sewerage issue is still awaited. They promised to bring us development, but nothing has come to light. There are no proper roads in that area. There is no electricity. The area is too dark at night. There is only one water tap, from which other residents are also fetching water. The area is filthy, the waste at the dumpsite is not removed, and it has scattered all over the place. We also do not have toilets, and people have to resort to relieving themselves in the bushes while it is dangerous at night," complained a community activist, who wants to remain anonymous.

The crime rate is also reportedly problematic in that area.